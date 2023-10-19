Tinubu Will Sack Ministers Who Don’t Perform In Six Months – Smart Adeyemi

Smart Adeyemi Predicts Tinubu’s Tough Stance on Non-Performing Ministers; Ndume-Akpabio Senate Drama Unpacked

In an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, former Senator Adeyemi Smart emphasized President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to ousting underperforming ministers within six months. Emphasizing Tinubu’s impatience for progress, Adeyemi underscored the former president’s dedication to national transformation and urged ministers to deliver tangible results.

Regarding the recent Senate drama involving Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume and Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Adeyemi described the situation as a common teething issue in a new assembly, predicting that harmony will eventually prevail. He also downplayed the rumored impeachment plans against Akpabio, highlighting the Senate President’s benign nature.