Menu
Search
Subscribe
Tinubunomics Policies

Tinubu Will Sack Ministers Who Don’t Perform In Six Months – Smart Adeyemi

By: Iyanuoluwa Lawal

Date:

Smart Adeyemi Predicts Tinubu’s Tough Stance on Non-Performing Ministers; Ndume-Akpabio Senate Drama Unpacked

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, former Senator Adeyemi Smart emphasized President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to ousting underperforming ministers within six months. Emphasizing Tinubu’s impatience for progress, Adeyemi underscored the former president’s dedication to national transformation and urged ministers to deliver tangible results.

Regarding the recent Senate drama involving Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume and Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Adeyemi described the situation as a common teething issue in a new assembly, predicting that harmony will eventually prevail. He also downplayed the rumored impeachment plans against Akpabio, highlighting the Senate President’s benign nature.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Samuel Chukwueze of AC Milan Incurs Hamstring Injury
Next article
Court Strikes Out Charge Against Ifeanyi Ubah
Iyanuoluwa Lawal
Iyanuoluwa Lawalhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Court Strikes Out Charge Against Ifeanyi Ubah

The Editor -
The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has struck...

Samuel Chukwueze of AC Milan Incurs Hamstring Injury

Emman Tochi -
AC Milan recently announced that Samuel Chukwueze, who sustained...

“Naira Plummets to Record Black Market Low of 1,100 Against the Dollar

Godwin Okafor -
The Nigerian naira has reached an unprecedented black market...

”I am pledging my support for Mr Ibu 100%– Peter Okoye

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 18, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Singer Peter Okoye, has expressed...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Court Strikes Out Charge Against Ifeanyi Ubah

Cases & Trials 0
The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has struck...

Samuel Chukwueze of AC Milan Incurs Hamstring Injury

FootBall 0
AC Milan recently announced that Samuel Chukwueze, who sustained...

“Naira Plummets to Record Black Market Low of 1,100 Against the Dollar

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
The Nigerian naira has reached an unprecedented black market...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights