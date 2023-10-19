Three Feared Dead, As Nigerian Prisons Vehicle Carrying Inmates Crashes In Kwara

October 19, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

At least three people were reportedly killed while some others were injured on Thursday when a vehicle of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) was involved in an accident at Isale-Oja Oba, Ilorin, Kwara State.

The NCoS vehicle was conveying inmates to court from the prison facility at Okekura, Ilorin, when the fatal accident occurred.

The exact number of casualties and those injured during the accident has yet to be ascertained, likewise the cause of the accident.

NCoS, formerly known as the Nigerian Prison Service, is a government agency in charge of prisons across the country.

Pictures from the scene of the accident uploaded by an eyewitness, Idris AbdulGaniy Yinka, show the NCoS vehicle was hugely damaged. Its windows and rear windshield were broken along with some other visible damages on its body.

Giving more details on the incident, Yinka said at least four people were confirmed dead while others were injured.

He wrote: “This morning at Isale-oja, Ilorin, Nigerian Correctional Service vehicle involved in accident. Four reportedly dead, other injured. The place is crowd and scary for now. I am seriously scared to take pictures. The attached pictures were taken on Facebook.

“I was there not told, I just left the place for my program at GRA Area, Ilorin.

“May Allah forgive all the victims.”

The state police spokesman, SP Ajayi Okasanmi confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters but said he could not ascertain the number of casualties yet.

He noted that some people were saying up to three or four people were killed but insisted that he would wait and get an update from those involved in the accident.

The spokesman for the NCoS, Abubakar Umar, an Assistant Controller of the Corps, told SaharaReporters that an investigation was ongoing to find the cause of the “ugly incident”.

He added that a press statement would be released soon, revealing the accurate number of fatalities and injured persons.(www.naija247news.com).