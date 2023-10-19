Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock market grows marginally,Market Cap appreciates by 0.04%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 19, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market on Wednesday grew marginally as the All Share Index advanced by 0.04%, closing at 67,353.23 points from the previous close of 67,326.12 points.

Investors gained N15 billion as the Market Capitalisation appreciated by 0.04% to close at N37.004 trillion from the previous close of N36.989 trillion.

An aggregate of 397.6 million units of shares were traded in 6,165 deals, valued at N4.7 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 19 equities emerged as gainers against 18 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Guinea Insurance led other gainers with 9.09% growth, closing at N0.24 from the previous close of N0.22

ETERNA, Unity Bank Hotel and Jaiz Bank among other gainers also grew their share prices by over 6.86%, 5.49% and 5.26% respectively.

Percentage Losers

CWG led other price decliners as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N8.55 from the previous close of N9.50.

RTBRISCOE, African Prudential and FTN Cocoa among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 8.77%, 7.14% and 6.29% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Wema Bank traded about 89 million units of its shares in 65 deals, valued at about N418 million.

ACCESSCORP traded about 35.6 million units of its shares in 429 deals, valued at about N598 million.

UBA traded about 35 million units of its shares in 470 deals, valued at N659 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

