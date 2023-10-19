Senate Defies Controversy, Confirms Olukoyede as EFCC Chairman

Oct 19,2023.

Despite controversy, the Senate has confirmed Ola Olukoyede as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Red Chamber also confirmed the appointment of Muhammad Hammajoda as the Secretary of the anti-graft agency.

The Senate has commenced the confirmation proceedings of the Chairman the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede.

Recall that Olukoyede was at the National Assembly with some of the Management staff of the Commission.

The confirmation of both men followed their screening by the upper chamber on Wednesday afternoon, about a week after they were appointed by President Bola Tinubu.

The appointment was for a renewable term of four years in the first instance, now that it has been confirmed by the Senate.

Olukoyede’s assumption as the new EFCC boss comes nearly four months after Tinubu suspended the erstwhile anti-graft agency chief, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa.

However, some member of the polical class had argued that Olukoyede did not qualify to be EFCC’s chairman.(www.naija247news.com)