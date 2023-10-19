Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Senate Defies Controversy, Confirms Olukoyede as EFCC Chairman

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 19,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Despite controversy, the Senate has confirmed Ola Olukoyede as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Red Chamber also confirmed the appointment of Muhammad Hammajoda as the Secretary of the anti-graft agency.

The Senate has commenced the confirmation proceedings of the Chairman the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede.

Recall that Olukoyede was at the National Assembly with some of the Management staff of the Commission.

The confirmation of both men followed their screening by the upper chamber on Wednesday afternoon, about a week after they were appointed by President Bola Tinubu.

The appointment was for a renewable term of four years in the first instance, now that it has been confirmed by the Senate.

Olukoyede’s assumption as the new EFCC boss comes nearly four months after Tinubu suspended the erstwhile anti-graft agency chief, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa.

However, some member of the polical class had argued that Olukoyede did not qualify to be EFCC’s chairman.(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
President Tinubu Moves To Block FBI, CIA, Other U.S. Agencies From Releasing Confidential Files
Next article
Bandits kill 2, kidnap 3 others in Kebbi
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

NNPCL confirms Warri refinery fire incident

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 21,2023. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has confirmed...

Fire Outbreak At Warri Refinery

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited...

It may look difficult; even rough, but it will get better – Tinubu assures Nigerians

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 21,2023. President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that better...

JUST-IN: President Tinubu Waives ‘No Work, No Pay’ Order For Resident Doctors

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 21,2023. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday approved the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NNPCL confirms Warri refinery fire incident

Oil & Gas 0
Oct 21,2023. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has confirmed...

Fire Outbreak At Warri Refinery

Nigeria 0
October 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited...

It may look difficult; even rough, but it will get better – Tinubu assures Nigerians

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 21,2023. President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that better...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights