Samuel Chukwueze of AC Milan Incurs Hamstring Injury

AC Milan recently announced that Samuel Chukwueze, who sustained a left hamstring injury during his national team duties with Nigeria, is already back at the club’s training ground, Milanello.

While the team did not specify the exact duration of his absence, reports suggest he could be sidelined for about a month.

This injury adds to the club’s woes, with fellow Nigerian Victor Osimhen also on the recovery table due to a similar setback.

Chukwueze, who joined Milan from Villarreal this summer, has featured in nine games across various competitions this season.

The team is set to take on Juventus this Sunday in what promises to be a challenging league clash.