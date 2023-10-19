Menu
FootBall

Samuel Chukwueze of AC Milan Incurs Hamstring Injury

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

AC Milan recently announced that Samuel Chukwueze, who sustained a left hamstring injury during his national team duties with Nigeria, is already back at the club’s training ground, Milanello.

While the team did not specify the exact duration of his absence, reports suggest he could be sidelined for about a month.

This injury adds to the club’s woes, with fellow Nigerian Victor Osimhen also on the recovery table due to a similar setback.

Chukwueze, who joined Milan from Villarreal this summer, has featured in nine games across various competitions this season.

The team is set to take on Juventus this Sunday in what promises to be a challenging league clash.

"Naira Plummets to Record Black Market Low of 1,100 Against the Dollar
Tinubu Will Sack Ministers Who Don't Perform In Six Months – Smart Adeyemi
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

