Parent Flogs Child’s School Teacher To Death In Delta

October 19, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

unday Onyisi Ufah, a teacher with Alihami Secondary School at Agbor in the Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State has been reportedly flogged to death by an aggrieved parent.

A source told SaharaReporters that the drama started after certain students of the school allegedly scaled the school fence to steal and drink an old man’s palm wine. The old man subsequently reported to the school authority.

The Unfortunate incident happened on Wednesday.

“The students were immediately identified and then flogged as part of a disciplinary measure.

“One of the students informed his father. After school, he then made several threatening calls to the late teacher. The parent later showed up at the school. After a long argument, the parent flogged the late teacher, who in the process slumped.

“The teacher gave up the ghost before they got him to Agbor Central Hospital,” the source said.

The late Ufah was described as a Christian, physics teacher and a child evangelist for decades, mentoring and leading children to Christ.

The Delta State Police Command spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters, noted that the father of the student had been arrested.

“Yes, it’s true, the man involved has been arrested and is currently detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation,” he said.(www.naija247news.com).