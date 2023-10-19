Ondo State Assembly Considers Suspending Impeachment Proceedings Against Deputy Gov Aiyedatiwa Following APC Intervention

The Ondo State House of Assembly has signaled a potential halt to the ongoing impeachment process against Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, citing the intervention of the national leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to the statement signed by spokesperson Olatunji Oshati, the decision emerged following discussions between the APC national leadership, some Assembly members, and local party figures.

Notably, the Assembly emphasized the importance of a political resolution, urging Deputy Governor Aiyedatiwa to withdraw the multiple court cases in order to facilitate constructive settlement discussions.

This development points towards a possible shift in the direction of the contentious political imbroglio in Ondo State.