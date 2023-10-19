Menu
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira Trades N1100/$1 at the Black Market

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 19. 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The value of the Naira to the United States Dollar weakened to its lowest level in the parallel market segment of the foreign exchange (forex) market on Wednesday.

The Nigerian Naira was exchanged with the American Dollar at N1,100/$1 in the midweek session.

In the previous trading day, the domestic currency was quoted in the black market at N1,070/$1, indicating that it lost N30 against the US currency within 24 hours.(www.naija247news.com).

Atiku Pleads With Supreme Court To Ignore Technicality, Accept Fresh Evidence Against Tinubu
”DNA test has to be done in my presence” – Late Mohbad’s father
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

