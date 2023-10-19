Naira Trades N1100/$1 at the Black Market

October 19. 2023.

The value of the Naira to the United States Dollar weakened to its lowest level in the parallel market segment of the foreign exchange (forex) market on Wednesday.

The Nigerian Naira was exchanged with the American Dollar at N1,100/$1 in the midweek session.

In the previous trading day, the domestic currency was quoted in the black market at N1,070/$1, indicating that it lost N30 against the US currency within 24 hours.