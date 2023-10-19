Menu
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

“Naira Plummets to Record Black Market Low of 1,100 Against the Dollar

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

The Nigerian naira has reached an unprecedented black market low of 1,100 against the dollar, as indicated by abokiFX, an online platform.

This comes shortly after the currency hit a new low on the official market, largely due to persistent dollar shortages.

The lifting of currency restrictions on the official market exacerbated the already existing decline on the unofficial market.

The official market saw the naira drop to a record 980 naira to the dollar on Tuesday.

In response to the situation, the central bank has announced plans for occasional interventions in the foreign exchange market to bolster liquidity, following the recent lifting of an eight-year ban on certain items that were restricted from accessing dollars on the official market.

The ongoing excess dollar demand has contributed to the continued weakening of the currency, with the informal market being the primary recipient of this demand from the official market.

