Man arraigned for allegedly robbing pedestrians $150, iPhones, others

Ikeja, Oct. 19, 2023.

The Police on Thursday arraigned one Jude Oche who allegedly robbed pedestrians of $155, a power bank, a Tecno phone and iPhones, among other items.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is facing a three-count charge bordering on robbery and armed robbery.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Mr Ola Azeez, told the court that, on Nov. 1, 2022, in Ikorodu area of Lagos State, the defendant robbed one Nufia Ganiyat of a handbag containing $155, a Tecno phone worth N98,000 and a power bank.

Azeez also said that, on Nov. 6, 2022, the defendant robbed one Grace Chidinma of an iPhone worth N200,000 and N5,000 cash.

He said that, on Nov. 6, 2022, the defendant also robbed one Rebecca Titus of an iPhone 6.

The prosecutor, thereafter, applied for a trial date.

He said that the offences contravened the provisìons of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Defence counsel, Mrs Esther Akah, did not raise any objection.

Justice Oyindamola Ogala consequently adjourned the case until Nov. 29 for trial.(www.naija247news.com)