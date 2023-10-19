Menu
CrimeWatch

Lagos Police Arrest Man For Selling Hard Drugs

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 19, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operatives of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad have arrested a hard drug vendor, Victor Aghalise, 27, while peddling a banned substance suspected to be Arizona to motorists in the state.

According to the post shared on the RRS handle, the suspect was arrested during a patrol on the Gbagada-Oshodi Expressway on Wednesday, October 18. According to RRS, 93 wraps of Arizona were retrieved from Aghalise’s bag.

RRS said further investigations led to the arrest of one Ifeanyi Erem, 60, who also confessed to having been supplying the substance to Aghalise to sell around the Ilupeju end of the Gbagada-Oshodi Expressway, Lagos. Seven wraps of Arizona were also recovered from Erem’s pocket.

The RRS Commander, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, directed that the suspects be charged to court immediately. He also warned hard drug peddlers and motorists patronizing them that they would be prosecuted once they were arrested in any part of the state.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

