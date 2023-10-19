”I’m receiving death threats – BBNaija’s Phyna cries out

October 19, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

BBNaija star, Phyna reveals she’s been receiving death threats following her beef with musician Davido.

Naija247news recalls that Phyna and Davido engaged in an altercation on social media on Wednesday after the singer liked a tweet that slammed the reality star.

Phyna took to her X page to ask the singer what she had done wrong to deserve the hate.

Replying to Phyna’s tweet, Davido said he didn’t know who she was and that his reaction was an honest mistake.

On Thursday, Phyna claimed she had received numerous death threats following her social media brawl with Davido.

On her X handle, she wrote, “I keep getting death threats oh. I’m not an artiste, make una nor kill me oh.

“Everybody na 001 for e lane oh. God nor be man.”. (www.naija247news.com).