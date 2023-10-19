Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentMusic

”DNA test has to be done in my presence” – Late Mohbad’s father

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 19, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Mr Joseph Aloba, father of late Nigerian rapper, Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, aka Mohbad, has said a DNA test on his grandson must be conducted in his presence.

Speaking in a recent interview with Stams TV, elder Aloba said a DNA test on his grandson is a must, stressing that it has become a national concern.

On the rumours that a DNA test has been done, he said a DNA test can’t be conducted without his consent.

He insisted that he has to be present or send a representative before the DNA test can be done.

Aloba said even at that, it would be conducted at two different hospitals to be sure of the result.

He said, “Concerning the DNA test, it’s a must they do it. Nigerians are demanding for it. I heard rumours that they did it but no matter what, I’m Mohbad’s father so I’ll give consent on the DNA test or send anyone who can represent me during the test if I’m not there to know how they’ll do it. And even when they want to do it, it should be done in two different places so we can be very sure and know the truth.

“Also, where I am from in Ikere Ekiti, even Olu Ikere just left my side now after paying me a visit. We don’t accept bastards where I’m from, but it will be a thing of joy for me if this child is Mohbad’s because this is the only child he said he left for me. Three days before his death, I was with him, he even served me food and he put Liam on my hands and he was taking pictures.

“So I’ll be very happy if Liam is Mohbad’s son because I love the child. But if it turns out that Liam is not his son, it won’t be good if we don’t find out now because of the future so that even late Mohbad shouldn’t be blaming me that I accepted something like this in. So the DNA is very necessary.”(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Naira Trades N1100/$1 at the Black Market
Next article
Two injured as tanker catches fire in Ogun
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Two injured as tanker catches fire in Ogun

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 19, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Two persons sustained injuries on Wednesday...

Naira Trades N1100/$1 at the Black Market

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 19. 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The value of the Naira to...

Atiku Pleads With Supreme Court To Ignore Technicality, Accept Fresh Evidence Against Tinubu

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 19,2023. The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic...

Bandits kill 2, kidnap 3 others in Kebbi

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 19, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Suspected bandits have killed two persons...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Two injured as tanker catches fire in Ogun

Nigeria Metro News 0
October 19, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Two persons sustained injuries on Wednesday...

Naira Trades N1100/$1 at the Black Market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
October 19. 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The value of the Naira to...

Atiku Pleads With Supreme Court To Ignore Technicality, Accept Fresh Evidence Against Tinubu

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 19,2023. The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights