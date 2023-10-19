Menu
Buhari Govt Detained Nnamdi Kanu Due To Tribalism” – Lawyer, Ejimakor Cautions Tinubu

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 19,2023.

Aloy Ejimakor, the Special Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has suggested why former President Muhammadu Buhari arrested and detained the agitator.

Ejimakor said Kanu’s detention was based on politics of tribalism that have beclouded Nigeria.

He maintained that Kanu’s detention was not backed by law.

Posting on X, he advised President Bola Tinubu against validating such a measure.

“‘Politics that’s based on tribe and ethnicity is doomed to tear a country apart’ – Obama.

“Buhari’s detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was not based on law but on the politics of tribalism that has dogged Nigeria since time. Tinubu (@officialABAT) shouldn’t validate it. #FreeMNK,” he wrote.

Kanu was picked up during Buhari’s administration due to his agitation for the actualization of Biafra.

He was arrested in Kenya and subjected to an extraordinary rendition to Nigeria in June 2021.

Following his return to Nigeria, the Nigerian Government re-arraigned him in court.

Despite being discharged and acquitted, the Nigerian Government has refused to set Kanu free as he languishes in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

