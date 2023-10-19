Bandits kill 2, kidnap 3 others in Kebbi

October 19, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Suspected bandits have killed two persons and kidnapped three others in Kanzanna village, Bunza Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

This was confirmed in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday by SP Nafi’u Abubakar, Kebbi State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer.

He said that the bandits attacked the village on October 18, at about 3 am.

Abubakar said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Chris Aimiono-Wane, had visited the village and sympathised with the villagers.

He said a combined team of mobile, anti- kidnapping and counter terrorism personnel has been deployed to the area.

According to him, the policemen are currently combing nearby forests, routes and suspected hideouts to track the bandits and rescue the victims.

Abubakar said the Commissioner of Police condemned the attack and assured families of the victims that the command would get those abducted back home.(www.naija247news.com).