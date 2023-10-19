Menu
Diplomacy

Shettima: China Set to Refinance and Finalize Abuja-Kano, Port-Harcourt-Maiduguri Railways

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

China has expressed its willingness to provide new funding and finalize the Abuja-Kano and Port-Harcourt-Maiduguri railway projects, as requested by President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria.

Chinese President Xi Jinping confirmed this during a meeting in Beijing with Vice President Kashim Shettima, who represented Tinubu.

According to Stanley Nkwocha, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, the projects have faced delays in funding from China despite an initial agreement to cover 85% of the financing.

Shettima emphasized the importance of the projects for Nigeria’s economy, job creation, and trade, highlighting Tinubu’s commitment to a strong and respectful relationship with China.

President Jinping assured continued support for peace and security in the region, echoing Tinubu’s recent statements at the United Nations General Assembly.

