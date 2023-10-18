UNILORIN student commits suicide after ‘Snapchat lover’ vanished with her N500,000

October 18, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A female student of the University of Ilorin, UNILORIN, Sanni Hameedat, has reportedly committed suicide after giving N500,000 to a guy she met on social media app Snapchat.

It was gathered that the 20-year-old student was undergoing her Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES) programme, before the incident happened.

She was said to have lent the N500,000 belonging to her mother to a social media lover who happened to be a scammer.

Prior to her death, she endeavoured to refund the money by borrowing from loan app agents, who mounted more pressure on her.

A statement issued by the school management confirmed that the unfortunate death of the student has been linked to pressure from the loan app agents, who demanded quick payback.

According to the statement, her inability to pay back the loan threw her into depression before she finally took her own life.

It said: “The cause of suicide was traced to financial misappropriation. She was entrusted with a significant sum of money by her mother. She crossed paths with a guy on Snapchat and developed a friendship.

“When the boy claimed that his mother was battling breast cancer and urgently needed N500,000, the compassionate and emotional lady decided to help him by lending him half of the N1 million she held for her mother. And the boy promised to repay the borrowed money.

“However, when her mother needed the money back, the boy abruptly cut off all contact, blocking her. This left her deeply troubled and in order for her to make up the missing N500,000, she resorted to borrowing money from various apps.”

The deceased was said to have gathered N450,000 from the loan apps, adding her savings of N50,000 to make up the borrowed N500,000.

She was reported to have ingested a bottle of pesticide popularly known as sniper the previous night, and her roommate (name withheld), who had retired to bed early, woke up in the middle of the night to discover her in distress while she was foaming from her mouth and also vomiting.

The statement stated: “Alarmed, the roommate sought help, and she was rushed to UITH before being declared dead.”(www.naija247news.com).