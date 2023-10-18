Under Tinubu administration , Naira collapses to 848.12/$ in official market

Nigeria’s national currency, the naira, saw its most significant drop in nearly four months, reaching an unprecedented level in the official market.

The country’s transition to a more flexible exchange rate system has intensified pressure on the currency.

On Tuesday, the naira weakened by 8.9%, hitting 848.12 against the dollar in the official market, the most substantial decline since June 20.

While the street rate remained stable at 1,052 to a dollar, the disparity between the official and parallel markets widened, reflecting persistent market illiquidity in the absence of central bank intervention.

This shift follows the Central Bank of Nigeria’s decision to relax foreign exchange controls in mid-June, aiming to unify the nation’s multiple exchange-rate system, a move triggered by President Bola Tinubu’s criticism of the bank’s monetary policies.

Despite briefly aligning with the illegal market, the official rate plummeted by 40%, only to diverge again as the spread started to widen.

In response, the central bank scrapped restrictions that had been in place for eight years to manage the demand for dollars, highlighting the need to establish a clear exchange rate.

Nigeria, the largest oil producer in Africa, has grappled with a persistent shortage of dollars, stemming from a decline in oil revenue that has jeopardized its foreign-exchange reserves.

In an effort to stimulate local production, authorities halted the sale of foreign currency to importers of items such as rice, vegetables, and chicken.