Politics & Govt News

Tinubu Govt Has Secretly Reintroduced Fuel Subsidy Says Atiku’s Aide, Phrank Shaibu

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 18,2023.

President Bola Tinubu has been accused of deceiving Nigerians by secretly reintroducing fuel subsidy.

The accusation was made by Phrank Shaibu, Special Adviser on Public Communication to Atiku Abubakar, 2023 Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate.

He claimed this was evident in the huge gap between the prices of petrol, kerosene and diesel.

In a statement on Tuesday, Shaibu said,

Quote

“Nigerians should not be deceived by the antics of this government. They have secretly reintroduced subsidies on petrol. That is why the price of petrol has remained stable while the prices of diesel, kerosene and cooking gas have all gone up.

“How can the price of crude oil and forex go up, and the price of petrol remains static? Is it possible for the cost of rice to go up and the cost of fried rice, which has ingredients such as green pepper, green peas, and salt, remains static? It makes no sense!

“Foreign investors are aware of the lies being told by the Tinubu administration, hence their decision not to take him seriously.”

Recall that Tinubu had declared an end to the fuel subsidy regime during his inauguration on May 29. The subsidy removal had led to an increment in the pump price of petrol across the country.(www.naija247news.com)

