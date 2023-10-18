Menu
Tinubunomics Policies

“Tinubu Appoints Ahmed Galadima Aminu as PTDF Executive Secretary/CEO “

By: The Editor

Date:

Bola Tinubu has appointed Ahmed Galadima Aminu as the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) for a four-year term.

Aminu, previously the General Manager of the Education and Training Department at PTDF, will assume his new role from December 26, 2023, following the retirement application of the former Executive Secretary, Bello Aliyu Gusau.

The President has expressed his best wishes for Aminu in the execution of his responsibilities.

The Editor
The Editor

spot_imgspot_img

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

