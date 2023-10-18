“Tinubu Appoints Ahmed Galadima Aminu as PTDF Executive Secretary/CEO “

Bola Tinubu has appointed Ahmed Galadima Aminu as the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) for a four-year term.

Aminu, previously the General Manager of the Education and Training Department at PTDF, will assume his new role from December 26, 2023, following the retirement application of the former Executive Secretary, Bello Aliyu Gusau.

The President has expressed his best wishes for Aminu in the execution of his responsibilities.