Nigeria Metro News

Seven killed, 40 injured in Yobe traffic accident

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 18, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Seven persons on Wednesday lost their lives and 40 others were injured in a traffic accident involving two trucks on Wednesday in Yobe.

The accident occurred on Nangere-Gashua Road in Nangere Local Government Area of the state.

DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, Yobe Police Spokesman, confirmed this to NAN in Damaturu.

“A fatal traffic accident occurred along Nangere-Gashua Road involving a trailer with registration no. XB 918 KTN loaded with cows and over 50 passengers and a Tata truck with registration no. ABJ 222 XG.

“The accident which resulted in the instant death of seven persons and injuries to 40 people occurred when the driver of the trailer tried to dodge the Tata that was leaving the highway for a feeder road,” Abdulkarim said.

He said the injured persons were taken to General Hospital, Nangere, the Specialist Hospital in Potiskum and Yobe Teaching Hospital, Damaturu, for treatment. (www.naija247news.com).





