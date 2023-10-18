NSCDC seals 3 illegal private guard companies in FCT

October 18, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The FCT Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has sealed three Private Guard Companies (PGCs) operating illegally in the territory.

The NSCDC FCT Commandant, Olusola Odumosu led the monitoring and enforcement exercise on Wednesday in Abuja.

According NAN, the three PGCs sealed were Ochacho Security Nigeria Ltd at Idu Industrial layout , Justigo Security and Allied Services in Gwarimpa and Macro Security Consult and Service at Wuse 2, Abuja.

Odumosu said that Ochacho was sealed on the offense of failure to register as a PGC, refusal to be subject to licensing authority, employment of guards without approval and threat to national security and public interest.

“We have invited them and they refused to comply so we are left with no choice but to seal so that they will stop operating illegally and be compelled to register appropriately,” he said.

The Commandant said that Justigo security company on the other hand, was sealed for operating with two different uniforms.

“ You are also charged on offence of threat to national security, refusal to be subjected to licence authority, employment of guards without licence approval.

“There is no display of operating license and you have not renewed your license in the last two years and if you claim you have, there is no receipt to show,” he added.

Odumosu further said that Maco security company was sealed because the company was not registered and had been operating for years illegally.

“They have been operating over the last 3 years without operating licence which is not allowed,” Odumosu said.

According to him, it was illegal of the company to operate without appropriate registration.

He said the Corps was saddled with the responsibility to license and regulate the operations of PGCs, hence the sealing of the three companies over compliance violation.

The Commandant said that PGCs formed a major part of Nigeria’s internal security system, as such it was important to constantly monitor their operations.

“This is a matter of serious security concern which cannot be compromised, we can’t allow quacks or miscreants to handle our security.

“This effort will be sustained, security operations is not an all comers affair because we are already facing too many security challenges and that is why we will not allow any operation that is illegal.

“Under the leadership of the Commandant General, Ahmed Audi, we will not condone such illegalities and threat to national security,” Odumosu said.

He said that once the sealed PGCs fulfill the necessary operational requirements, the companies will be unsealed and given operational approval. (www.naija247news.com).