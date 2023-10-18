Nigeria’s Development Hinges on Strong China Partnership, Says Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima emphasized the pivotal role of Nigeria’s partnership with China in propelling Africa’s growth, urging for its expansion.

According to a statement from his media aide, Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima highlighted President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s strategic adjustments to foreign policy, fostering investor confidence. During his visit to Beijing for the Belt And Road Initiative Forum, Shettima met with China’s Vice President Han Zheng at the Diaoyutai State Guest House.

“Our mutually beneficial relationship will be further enhanced and upgraded to a comprehensive strategic partnership,” Vice President Shettima affirmed, noting Nigeria’s significance as China’s second-largest trading partner in Africa and the largest economy on the continent.

Emphasizing the potential of the Belt and Road Initiative, Shettima stressed its applicability in fostering this bond. Reciprocating the sentiment, Vice President Zheng assured continued collaboration, anticipating that President Jinping’s meeting with Shettima would fortify political trust and deepen bilateral ties.

Later, Vice President Shettima attended a State Banquet hosted by President Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan, cementing the diplomatic exchange between the two nations.