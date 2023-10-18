Nigerian Army Retrieves Arms from IPOB Camp in Anambra state

..Shuts Down Illegal Refinery in Imo

According to a recent statement by Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the combined troops of the 302 Artillery and 14 Field Engineer Regiments of the Nigerian Army successfully seized artillery weapons, along with other materials, from a camp associated with the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

As the dissident fighters scattered upon the troops’ arrival, one member was apprehended, and various items, including ammunition, mobile phones, a communication radio, and a suspected substance, were recovered.

In a separate operation, troops from the 34 Artillery Brigade launched an offensive against oil thieves in Imo State’s Oguta Local Government Area.

The troops uncovered an illegal refining site, eliminating several drums and crude oil ovens, as well as a significant quantity of stolen crude oil and illegally refined automated gas oil, which had been surreptitiously concealed in a community health center.

Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja reiterated the Nigerian Army’s commitment to upholding peace across the nation.