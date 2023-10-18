Nigeria Stock market plunges, All Share Index rises by 0.43%

October 18, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Exchange on Tuesday closed on a positive note as The All Share Index rose by 0.43% to close at 67,326.12 points from the previous close of 67,037.93 points.

The Market Capitalisation appreciated by 0.43% to close at N36.989 trillion from the previous close of N66.830 trillion, thereby gaining N159 billion.

An aggregate of 378 million units of shares were traded in 6,729 deals, valued at N5 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 27 equities appreciated in their share prices against 22 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Julius Berger led other gainers with 10.00% growth to close at N36.30 from the previous close of N33.00.

CWG and Champion Breweries among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.83% and 9.76% respectively.

Percentage Losers

MULTIVERSE led other price decliners as it shed 9.49% of its share price to close at N2.67 from the previous close of N2.95.

Unity Bank and ALLAHLAKES among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.00% and 8.05% respectively.

Volume Drivers

UBA traded about 42 million units of its shares in 544 deals, valued at about N796 million.

ACCESSCORP traded about 33 million units of its shares in 480 deals, valued at N560 million.

Fidelity Bank traded about 31 million units of its shares in 178 deals, valued at about N257 million.(www.naija247news.com).