Lagos Police commence trial of officer caught firing shots in Ladipo Market

October 18, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Lagos State Police Command says it has commenced a trial of its officer, Istifanus Kwanchi, caught on camera shooting in Ladipo Market.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, Lagos State Command Police Public Relations Officer, disclosed this on Wednesday through his official X handle.

The development follows a video which trended on social media on Tuesday, where a police officer was among Lagos residents jubilating on the street following the reopening of Ladipo Market.

Kwanchi was seen firing shots with an AK-47 rifle into the air among the civilians.

Reacting to the incident, Lagos Police Command said it had commenced disciplinary proceedings against Kwanchi over unprofessional, unethical and dangerous behaviour.

The command assured the public that it would not tolerate deviant behaviour from its officers and men.

“The Lagos State Police Command has identified the person in a viral video shooting an AK-47 rifle in Ladipo Market as Inspector Istifanus Kwanchi, serving in a Lagos squadron of the Mobile Police (MOPOL).

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, has ordered the immediate commencement of disciplinary proceedings against the officer for his unprofessional, unethical and dangerous behaviour.

“Meanwhile, members of the public are at this moment assured that the command will not tolerate any form of deviant behaviour from its officers and men, while those found culpable will be dealt with following laid down rules,” it stated.(www.naija247news.com).