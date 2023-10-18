Kanayo O. Kanayo Fires Reno Omokri For Taunting Peter Obi Over Mr Ibu’s Sickness

October 18, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Reno Omokri has taken to social media to taunt politician Peter Obi as his supporter, actor John Okafor, currently battles with his health.

The Nigerian actor known as Mr Ibu, had taken to social media today, October 18, to seek public assistance as he battles with his health.

Reacting to Ibu’s outcry, Reno said the comic actor and his daughter endorsed and danced for Obi during the 2023 presidential election campaign and that this is the time for the politician to come to Ibu’s aide.

He wrote:

“I sympathise with John Ikechukwu Okafor, AKA Mr. Ibu, over his ailment, and I urge all #RenosNuggeteers to donate to the account number he put out.

“Please do not ignore his cries for help. I also urge members of the public to donate. However, this is a man who publicly endorsed Peter Obi. He and his daughter danced for Peter Obi and broke the Internet.

“They went out on the streets campaigning for Obi. The same Peter Obi who boasted that he is richer than President Biden of the US, who at the time of Peter’s boast was worth $8.2 million.

“After all that John Okafor did for him, perhaps Mr. Peter Obi can support him by paying Mr. Ibu’s medical bills. I am even surprised that Peter Obi did not remember to post about Mr. Ibu on his birthday yesterday. Even at that, Peter Obi should help him in his time of need.”

Displeased with Reno’s post, Kanayo O. Kanayo, while commenting on an Instagram blog post, described Reno as attention-seeking writer, and people should avoid listening to him.(www.naija247news.com).