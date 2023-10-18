Indomie Offers N5m Education Support Grant to Indigent Lagos Students

October 18, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Dufil Prima Foods Ltd, makers of Indomie instant noodles, has awarded a five million naira education support grant to indigent Primary and Secondary School students across Lagos State. The Indomie Education Support Grant aims to empower underprivileged students by alleviating the financial burdens that often hinder their pursuit of quality education.

The grant recipients were selected through a rigorous and transparent process based on their academic standing in the last session, ensuring that the funds are directed towards those who most need them. Each beneficiary received a grant of N100,000 to cover various educational expenses, including tuition fees, textbooks, and other essential school supplies.

The cheque presentation ceremony held at Yaba LCDA Secretariat drew representatives from the Local Council Development Area as well as the Traditional Head of Igbobi-Sabe, Lagos State, Oba Owolabi Adeniyi (Maforunyomi I) along with the guardians of the beneficiaries.

Group Corporate Communications and Event Manager, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, Mr Temitope Ashiwaju, who spoke at the presentation ceremony explained that Dufil’s commitment to education and community development is at the heart of this initiative. “By providing financial assistance to these 50 students, we hope to enable them to access educational opportunities that will pave the way for a brighter future.”

According to Ashiwaju, “Indomie remains committed to its mission of positively impacting society through various initiatives, and the Indomie Education Support Grant is just one of many endeavors that reflect our dedication to this cause.”

While urging the beneficiaries to take advantage of the opportunity and always try their best to become good ambassadors of Nigeria both academically and morally, Ashiwaju added that Indomie would stop at nothing to ensure every child is supported to become the best they can be. “Dufil Prima Foods is passionate about education and we will continue to support education in Nigeria through the Education Support Grant and other social investment initiatives,” he said.

The Executive Chairman, Yaba Local Council Development Area, Hon. Kayode Omiyale commended Dufil for the Education Support Grant, stating, “We believe education is the key to a brighter future, and thank Indomie for providing these indigent students with the resources they need to excel in their studies. We hope that this grant will inspire them to reach their full potential. The award is commendable as it complements the government’s efforts in the educational sector. It’s a call for more responsibilities and it’s a way of encouraging us to do more as a government. “

Also commenting on the grant, the Oba of Igbobi-Sabe, Oba Owolabi Adeniyi (Maforunyomi I), represented by Baale of Abule Ijesha, Chief Haruna Alli-Dawodu thanked Dufil on behalf of the parents saying, “we believe that every child, regardless of their background, deserves the opportunity to receive a quality education and build a better future for themselves and their communities.”

He enjoined parents of the beneficiaries to ensure that the funds disbursed to their children are well utilised for their intended purpose. He further advised the pupils not to relent in their academic efforts in order to continue being the best. (www.naija247news.com).