“If We Had Paid Attention 2 Mohbad’s Lyrics, We Could’Ve Seen Signs”–Patoranking

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 18, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer Patrick Okorie, better known as Patoranking, has opened up about his music career and aired his opinion about late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad.

In an interview with Afrobeat podcast, the singer made it known that it is essential to pay attention to the lyrics of a music artiste. He added that if fans had paid attention to the lines of the late singer, they might be alive today.

In the clip, he stated that he is happy that people are advocating for justice for the late Mohbad. The reggae-dancehall singer added that he sings in pidgin to identify with more fans worldwide.

He advised musicians all over the world to be united so that they could conquer the world with their songs. Patoranking also noted that Afrobeat is not yet there.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

