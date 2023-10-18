Menu
Politics & Govt News

I Owe My Existence To God And Tinubu” – President’s Ex-Photographer, Stephen

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 18,2023.

Stephen Ola Adedayo, the ex-personal Photographer of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has described the existence of the president as a necessity for the liberation of the human race.

He said Tinubu is indeed a benefit to Nigeria’s democracy and the entire Africa as a continent.

Adedayo, ex-personal photographer of Late Alhaja Kudirat Abiola during “HOPE ’93” made the statement at the premises of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Lagos State, Alausa, Ikeja, on Tuesday.

He attested to the deeds and generosity of Tinubu, when he was working with him immediately he returned from abroad in 1999 and then as the Governor of Lagos State.

Adedayo said he was not surprised that Tinubu is recording successes over obstacles, accusers and political conspirators as it is obvious that he was born a ruler with eyes of mercy and grace in him.

“I knew that “Your Excellency” had the required abilities and skills to win such a complicated case and cases. I had real faith in your excellent good governance. Now, with this huge win, you’ll definitely strengthen your status in the legal community and indeed all over Nigeria’s democracy. It’ll also benefit our democracy and Africa as a continent,” Adedayo said.

He said he was hale and hearty now due to the generosity and benevolence of Tinubu when he was his personal photographer during his tenure as the governor of Lagos State.

According to him ” I owe my existence in life to God and Tinubu,” adding that while working with him he was down with a partial stroke, but that Tinubu took it upon himself and paid for all the expenses incurred during the sickness and also ensured he was re-absorbed into the civil service to continue his work.

"I cannot thank you enough Mr President for your kindness and especially for not casting me away and for your insistence that I should be re-absorbed into the system so far I have been declared okay and fit to work again, he was even planning on my standard befitting model photo/video studio.

 

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

