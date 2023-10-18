Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentNollywood

”I am pledging my support for Mr Ibu 100%– Peter Okoye

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 18, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Singer Peter Okoye, has expressed his support for the ailing Nollywood veteran, John Okafor known popularly as Mr Ibu.

In a post on Instagram, Mr P described Mr Ibu as one who brought smiles to the faces of many and beckoned the public to support him both financially and through prayers.

Recall that Mr Ibu and his family in a touching video solicited funds and prayers for the actor.

The actor had disclosed that the doctor said the last option (if other means of tackling his medical issue prove ineffective) would be to cut off his leg.

Reposting Mr Ibu’s account details, Peter Okoye wrote:

“Our very own @realmribu (John Okafor) needs our help as he goes through a medical challenge. Our Nollywood legends deserve better, its time for we the people to show him love for bringing joy to our screens all these years

” I am pledging my support for him 100% 🙏🏽 My dear colleagues, friends, family and fans pls support him in any little way you can!

He needs our prayers and financial support in this challenging time. Praying for his speedy recovery

May God heal you permanently our dear

veteran.🙏🏽

Support here 👇🏾

1685687982

John Ikechukwu okafor

Access Bank”. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Kanayo O. Kanayo Fires Reno Omokri For Taunting Peter Obi Over Mr Ibu’s Sickness
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Kanayo O. Kanayo Fires Reno Omokri For Taunting Peter Obi Over Mr Ibu’s Sickness

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 18, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Reno Omokri has taken to social...

Seven killed, 40 injured in Yobe traffic accident

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 18, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Seven persons on Wednesday lost their...

AfDB, AFAWA Finance Series Nigeria to unlock financing for women-led start-ups

Naija247news -
The series of events will bring together representatives of...

AFC, Nigeria’s Solid Minerals Devt, and Xcalibur Partner to Boost Nigeria’s Geological Data Capabilities

Idowu Peters -
The collaboration will pursue initiatives that enhance the availability...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Kanayo O. Kanayo Fires Reno Omokri For Taunting Peter Obi Over Mr Ibu’s Sickness

Entertainment 0
October 18, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Reno Omokri has taken to social...

Seven killed, 40 injured in Yobe traffic accident

Nigeria Metro News 0
October 18, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Seven persons on Wednesday lost their...

AfDB, AFAWA Finance Series Nigeria to unlock financing for women-led start-ups

Entrepreneurs 0
The series of events will bring together representatives of...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights