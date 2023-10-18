”I am pledging my support for Mr Ibu 100%– Peter Okoye

October 18, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Singer Peter Okoye, has expressed his support for the ailing Nollywood veteran, John Okafor known popularly as Mr Ibu.

In a post on Instagram, Mr P described Mr Ibu as one who brought smiles to the faces of many and beckoned the public to support him both financially and through prayers.

Recall that Mr Ibu and his family in a touching video solicited funds and prayers for the actor.

The actor had disclosed that the doctor said the last option (if other means of tackling his medical issue prove ineffective) would be to cut off his leg.

Reposting Mr Ibu’s account details, Peter Okoye wrote:

“Our very own @realmribu (John Okafor) needs our help as he goes through a medical challenge. Our Nollywood legends deserve better, its time for we the people to show him love for bringing joy to our screens all these years

” I am pledging my support for him 100% 🙏🏽 My dear colleagues, friends, family and fans pls support him in any little way you can!

He needs our prayers and financial support in this challenging time. Praying for his speedy recovery

May God heal you permanently our dear

veteran.🙏🏽

Support here 👇🏾

1685687982

John Ikechukwu okafor

Access Bank”. (www.naija247news.com).