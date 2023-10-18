Menu
“I actually don’t know who you are” — Davido tells Phyna

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 18, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Former BBN winner, Phyna has made a post wondering why Davido hates her while congratulating him for the birth of his twin children.

Recall, that the musician recently welcomed a set of twins with his wife and lambasted Samklef for posting the news before he was ready.

Today, Phyna posted on her page saying;

“Wetin I do @davido 😩

Na wah oh,

The hate is real…..,

Congratulations on your twins sha✌️”

It seems like the musician blocked her account on the X app but Davido clarified the mistake in his response to her.

He said;

“Thank you love ❤️ but I actually don’t know who you are .. and it was an honest mistake .. no vex.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

