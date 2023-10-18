“I actually don’t know who you are” — Davido tells Phyna

October 18, 2023.Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Azonuchechi Chukwu.
Former BBN winner, Phyna has made a post wondering why Davido hates her while congratulating him for the birth of his twin children.
Recall, that the musician recently welcomed a set of twins with his wife and lambasted Samklef for posting the news before he was ready.
Today, Phyna posted on her page saying;
“Wetin I do @davido 😩
Na wah oh,
The hate is real…..,
Congratulations on your twins sha✌️”
It seems like the musician blocked her account on the X app but Davido clarified the mistake in his response to her.
He said;
“Thank you love ❤️ but I actually don’t know who you are .. and it was an honest mistake .. no vex.”. (www.naija247news.com).