In a stunning display, England clinched their Euro 2024 qualification with a remarkable 3-1 victory over Italy at Wembley, thanks to Harry Kane’s stellar performance.

Despite an early setback with Italy taking the lead, England roared back, propelled by Jude Bellingham’s sublime form.

With this win, Gareth Southgate’s team secures the top spot in Group C, setting their sights firmly on a triumphant Euro 2024 campaign.