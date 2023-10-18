“Dutch Secures Euro 2024 Qualification with Van Dijk’s Winning Penalty against Greece”

The Dutch are well on their way to securing a spot in Euro 2024 after a close 1-0 victory over Greece in Athens, with captain Virgil van Dijk sealing the deal with a late penalty kick in a heated match.

The Netherlands currently hold the second position in Group B, trailing behind the already-qualified France.

Despite facing initial hurdles, the Dutch team’s fate lies in their upcoming matches against the Republic of Ireland and bottom-dwellers Gibraltar.