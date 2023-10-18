Menu
Search
Subscribe
FootBall

“Dutch Secures Euro 2024 Qualification with Van Dijk’s Winning Penalty against Greece”

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

The Dutch are well on their way to securing a spot in Euro 2024 after a close 1-0 victory over Greece in Athens, with captain Virgil van Dijk sealing the deal with a late penalty kick in a heated match.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Netherlands currently hold the second position in Group B, trailing behind the already-qualified France.

Despite facing initial hurdles, the Dutch team’s fate lies in their upcoming matches against the Republic of Ireland and bottom-dwellers Gibraltar.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Under Tinubu administration , Naira collapses to 848.12/$ in official market
Next article
England Secures Euro 2024 Spot with Kane’s Brace Toppling Italy
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Why Akeredolu Is Governing Ondo From Ibadan And Not Akure – Aide

Naija247news -
Doyin Odebowale, the Special Adviser on Special Duty...

Nigerian Army Retrieves Arms from IPOB Camp in Anambra state

Saraki Mohammed -
..Shuts Down Illegal Refinery in Imo According to a recent...

“Tinubu Appoints Ahmed Galadima Aminu as PTDF Executive Secretary/CEO “

The Editor -
Bola Tinubu has appointed Ahmed Galadima Aminu as the...

Airtel Africa Plc to Announce H1 2024 Results Ended September 30, 2023

Naija247news -
Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Why Akeredolu Is Governing Ondo From Ibadan And Not Akure – Aide

Political parties 0
Doyin Odebowale, the Special Adviser on Special Duty...

Nigerian Army Retrieves Arms from IPOB Camp in Anambra state

Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists 0
..Shuts Down Illegal Refinery in Imo According to a recent...

“Tinubu Appoints Ahmed Galadima Aminu as PTDF Executive Secretary/CEO “

Tinubunomics Policies 0
Bola Tinubu has appointed Ahmed Galadima Aminu as the...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights