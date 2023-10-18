Dele Momodu Denies Pledging Unconditional Support To President Tinubu

Oct 18,2023.

The Director of Strategic Communications for the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu, says he never pledged unconditional support to President Tinubu for the £500 he gave him during his exile days.

In a post on X, Tuesday, Momodu, while reacting to a video making the rounds that he allegedly vowed to always support Tinubu, stated that he had repaid the help a thousandfold to the president.His words:Quote

“The APC goons will never get tired of circulating their own version of the interview I granted @chudeity a few years ago.

“They are so obsessed with the part I said Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu gave me 500 pounds in London during our exile years, as if that means I must become a perpetual slave because of that well appreciated support.

“Truth is, I repaid that favour a thousand fold, in ways I’m not willing to divulge, but the commonest being free and regular publicity on Ovation platforms running into thousands of dollars. It is called ‘adding value…

“Nowhere did I say I will give unconditional support to Tinubu,”

He remarked this while posting a part of the interview footage.(www.naija247news.com)