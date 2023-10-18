Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Dele Momodu Denies Pledging Unconditional Support To President Tinubu

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 18,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Director of Strategic Communications for the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu, says he never pledged unconditional support to President Tinubu for the £500 he gave him during his exile days.

In a post on X, Tuesday, Momodu, while reacting to a video making the rounds that he allegedly vowed to always support Tinubu, stated that he had repaid the help a thousandfold to the president.His words:Quote

“The APC goons will never get tired of circulating their own version of the interview I granted @chudeity a few years ago.

“They are so obsessed with the part I said Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu gave me 500 pounds in London during our exile years, as if that means I must become a perpetual slave because of that well appreciated support.

“Truth is, I repaid that favour a thousand fold, in ways I’m not willing to divulge, but the commonest being free and regular publicity on Ovation platforms running into thousands of dollars. It is called ‘adding value…

“Nowhere did I say I will give unconditional support to Tinubu,”

He remarked this while posting a part of the interview footage.(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
AfDB appoints Dr Akinsola Babalola as Special Assistant to the President
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

AfDB appoints Dr Akinsola Babalola as Special Assistant to the President

Naija247news -
Dr Babalola is a Nigerian citizen with over 20...

Tinubu Govt Has Secretly Reintroduced Fuel Subsidy Says Atiku’s Aide, Phrank Shaibu

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 18,2023. President Bola Tinubu has been accused of deceiving...

“I actually don’t know who you are” — Davido tells Phyna

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 18, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Former BBN winner, Phyna has made...

“If We Had Paid Attention 2 Mohbad’s Lyrics, We Could’Ve Seen Signs”–Patoranking

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 18, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian singer Patrick Okorie, better known...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

AfDB appoints Dr Akinsola Babalola as Special Assistant to the President

Business News 0
Dr Babalola is a Nigerian citizen with over 20...

Tinubu Govt Has Secretly Reintroduced Fuel Subsidy Says Atiku’s Aide, Phrank Shaibu

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 18,2023. President Bola Tinubu has been accused of deceiving...

“I actually don’t know who you are” — Davido tells Phyna

Entertainment 0
October 18, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Former BBN winner, Phyna has made...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights