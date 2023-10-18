Airtel Africa Plc to Announce H1 2024 Results Ended September 30, 2023

Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services with a presence in 14 countries across Africa, will announce its H1’24 results for the period ended 30 September 2023 on Monday, 30 October 2023.

Management will host a conference call on the day of the results for analysts and investors at 12:00pm UK time.

To receive an invitation with the webcast link or dial-in numbers to participate in the conference call please register before the event using the following link: