Yahaya Bello seeking third term using APC candidate – Dino Melaye

Oct 17,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Dino Melaye, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate in the upcoming governorship election in Kogi State, has accused the state governor, Yahaya Bello of seeking a third term.

Melaye alleged that Bello was seeking a third term hiding under the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Ahmed Ododo.

Speaking on Channels Television on Monday, Melaye said Bello was using Ododo to achieve his term because he can’t be on the ballot.

He insisted that Ododo would be a figurehead if elected because the outgoing governor will still be calling the shots.

“Don’t be deceived that Yahaya Bello is not on the ballot. Ododo is physically on the ballot but Yahaya Bello is the one seeking a third term through a proxy.

“I will not want this debate to be about Yahaya Bello, rather I would like to market my political party and market what we have for Kogi State,” Melaye said.(www.naija247news.com)