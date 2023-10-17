Menu
Politics & Govt News

Yahaya Bello seeking third term using APC candidate – Dino Melaye

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 17,2023.

Dino Melaye, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate in the upcoming governorship election in Kogi State, has accused the state governor, Yahaya Bello of seeking a third term.

Melaye alleged that Bello was seeking a third term hiding under the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Ahmed Ododo.

Speaking on Channels Television on Monday, Melaye said Bello was using Ododo to achieve his term because he can’t be on the ballot.

He insisted that Ododo would be a figurehead if elected because the outgoing governor will still be calling the shots.

“Don’t be deceived that Yahaya Bello is not on the ballot. Ododo is physically on the ballot but Yahaya Bello is the one seeking a third term through a proxy.

“I will not want this debate to be about Yahaya Bello, rather I would like to market my political party and market what we have for Kogi State,” Melaye said.(www.naija247news.com)

 

Court fixes date for Akeredolu, Aiyedatiwa’s applications
LP Fires Back At Apapa’s Faction For Accusing Peter Obi Of Using Later Brother’s Certificate
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

