Woman in court over alleged N2m fraud

Kaduna, Oct. 17, 2023.

The Police on Tuesday docked a 38-year-old woman, Felicia Dogo, in a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged N2 million fraud.

The defendant, a resident of Hayin Bankin, Kawo Kaduna, is standing trial on a charge of fraud to which she pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometimes in March at Kawo, Kaduna.

Leo alleged that the defendant fraudulently converted the sum of N2 million belonging to Linda Timothy and two others.

The prosecutor said that the defendant allegedly collected money from the complainants to get goods for them when she travelled.

He added that the defendant refused to buy the goods for them; instead she converted the money to her own use.

Leo said all efforts made by the complainants to get their money back proved abortive.

He said that the offence contravened Section 383 and pun­ishable under Section 390 (8), (a), (b), and 3of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment to enable him study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defence counsel, P. M. Nathan, urged the court to grant his client bail, with a promise that she would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, granted bail to the defen­dant in the sum of N200, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Emmanuel said that the surety must be gainfully employed and must have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Kaduna State government.

The Magistrate adjourned the case untill Nov. 16, for hearing. (www.naija247news.com)