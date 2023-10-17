Menu
Search
Subscribe
Law and Order

Woman in court over alleged N2m fraud

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Kaduna, Oct. 17, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Police on Tuesday docked a 38-year-old woman, Felicia Dogo, in a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged N2 million fraud.

The defendant, a resident of Hayin Bankin, Kawo Kaduna, is standing trial on a charge of fraud to which she pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometimes in March at Kawo, Kaduna.

Leo alleged that the defendant fraudulently converted the sum of N2 million belonging to Linda Timothy and two others.

The prosecutor said that the defendant allegedly collected money from the complainants to get goods for them when she travelled.

He added that the defendant refused to buy the goods for them; instead she converted the money to her own use.

Leo said all efforts made by the complainants to get their money back proved abortive.

He said that the offence contravened Section 383 and pun­ishable under Section 390 (8), (a), (b), and 3of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment to enable him study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defence counsel, P. M. Nathan, urged the court to grant his client bail, with a promise that she would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, granted bail to the defen­dant in the sum of N200, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Emmanuel said that the surety must be gainfully employed and must have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Kaduna State government.

The Magistrate adjourned the case untill Nov. 16, for hearing. (www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
Salesman allegedly diverts company’s N1.6m, faces prosecution
Next article
Court jails man 15 months for stealing N2m items
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

NMDPRA seals illegal gas outlet, arrest operator in Delta

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Warri (Delta), Oct. 17, 2023 . The Nigerian Midstream and...

Court jails man 15 months for stealing N2m items

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sango-Ota (Ogun), Oct. 17 2023 . An Ota Magistrates’ Court...

Salesman allegedly diverts company’s N1.6m, faces prosecution

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Lagos, Oct 17, 2023. A 19-year-old man, Chisom Olisa, was,...

Guard arraigned for alleged N6.1 property theft

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Lagos, Oct. 17, 2023. A security guard, Friday Erifita, on...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NMDPRA seals illegal gas outlet, arrest operator in Delta

Oil & Gas 0
Warri (Delta), Oct. 17, 2023 . The Nigerian Midstream and...

Court jails man 15 months for stealing N2m items

Law and Order 0
Sango-Ota (Ogun), Oct. 17 2023 . An Ota Magistrates’ Court...

Salesman allegedly diverts company’s N1.6m, faces prosecution

Law and Order 0
Lagos, Oct 17, 2023. A 19-year-old man, Chisom Olisa, was,...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights