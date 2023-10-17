Menu
Unknown Gunmen Kill Nine Vigilantes In Bauchi

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 17, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Unknown gunmen have killed at least nine members of a local vigilante group popularly known as ‘Yan Ba Beli’ in Bauchi State.

Naija247news reports that the vigilante group gained popularity for leading onslaught in collaboration with state security operatives against kidnappers and armed robbers across the state.

The vigilantes were killed in the forest of Gamji village while searching for bandits, who have been terrorising the communities in Ningi local government area of the state.

The gunmen ambushed the vigilantes and killed nine of them while others escaped with injuries.

A source in the area confided in our correspondent that the incident happened late Sunday evening when the ‘Yan Ba Beli’ were climbing the mountain around Gamji village in search of the bandits hibernating in the forest.

As of the time of filing this report, the Bauchi State Police Command has not responded to enquries about the incident as the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) did not respond to messages sent to his known mobile phone number. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

