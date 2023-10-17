Tinubu Unveils Cash Transfer for 15 Million Nigerian Households as Food Costs Spikes

President Bola Tinubu introduced the Renewed Hope Conditional Cash Transfer program, targeting 15 million households in Nigeria. Launched on World Poverty Eradication Day, the initiative aims to provide monthly transfers of N25,000 per household for three months, equating to N75,000 in total.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Eradication clarified that the 15 million households represent 62 million Nigerians.

Additionally, plans for the ‘Iya Loja Funds’ were revealed, designed to offer soft loans of N50,000 to support small-scale traders.

Moreover, agricultural incentives will be implemented to bolster farm productivity.

The World Bank expressed its support for the program, while the Finance Minister emphasized the implementation of a biometric auditing system to ensure transparent fund distribution.