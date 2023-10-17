Menu
Law and Order

Salesman allegedly diverts company’s N1.6m, faces prosecution

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Lagos, Oct 17, 2023.

A 19-year-old man, Chisom Olisa, was, on Tuesday, arraigned before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly diverting the sale proceeds of a company to his own use.

The defendant is standing trial on a count charge bordering on stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Dr Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 26 at Osun Plaza, Trade Fair complex in Ojo area of the state.

Uche said that the defendant stole the amount, being a sales representative of Nony Gold Cosmetics Company.

He said that the money was given to the defendant to deposit in the company’s account, but he never did.

The prosecutor also said that the money was the property of one Mr Ojukwu Mercillina.

The offence, according to him, contravenes the provisions of Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, L.K.J. Layeni, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum

He adjourned the case till Nov. 15 for trial. (www.naija247news.com)

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

