Sahara Group to Push for More Collaboration at Africa Energy Week 2023

Sahara Group is gearing up to emphasize the need for increased collaboration and investments within Africa to improve energy accessibility across the continent at this year’s Africa Energy Week (AEW) 2023, which is set to take place in Cape Town from October 16 to 20.

The AEW serves as a platform for energy leaders and experts to discuss and shape the future of energy in Africa, addressing critical issues such as energy poverty affecting millions of people. Sahara Group’s Head of Corporate Communications, Bethel Obioma, highlighted the company’s active participation in discussions and meetings to promote a unified vision of cooperation among stakeholders. The goal is to enhance capacity, efficiency, productivity, and sustainability along the entire energy value chain in Africa.

According to Obioma, the key lies in governments and businesses collaborating to establish strategies, policies, and investments that ensure a sustainable energy future for Africa, leaving no one behind. Sahara Group’s delegation includes key figures such as Ejiro Gray, Emmanuel Magani, Henry Menkiti, Nicolas Mignot, and Dr. Tosin Etomi, each contributing to various panel discussions focusing on critical energy-related topics.

These discussions will revolve around fostering local content and capacity building, examining African gas development strategies, maximizing revenue in mature fields, reinforcing African priorities in the global energy transition, and highlighting the significance of LPG in achieving universal energy access.