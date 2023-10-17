Menu
Olam Food Ingredients Expands Dairy Production to Serve Middle East and Africa Markets

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Olam Food Ingredients (OFI) has made significant strides in bolstering its dairy manufacturing capacity, aiming to cater to the needs of customers across the Middle East and Africa. The company recently unveiled a new milk powder dryer and gravity flow production system, further solidifying its commitment to delivering top-notch service to the region.

Sandeep Jain, Managing Director and CEO, Dairy, at OFI, expressed enthusiasm about the company’s ability to co-create products focused on health, taste, and convenience, meeting the growing demand for nutrition-rich functional dairy ingredients in the Middle East and Africa. With a strong emphasis on food safety and operational excellence, OFI is ensuring consistent product quality and stability.

The enhancements to the processing facility in Johor, Malaysia, will not only boost the production volume of functional dairy ingredients and fat-filled milk powder but also allow for innovation at scale. The expanded integrated dairy Ingredient Excellence Center (IEC) now houses new laboratory spaces equipped with cutting-edge research and development tools, facilitating a more tailored and cost-efficient approach to application solutions in beverages, bakery, and frozen dairy desserts.

OFI’s deep understanding of local consumer trends enables the company to offer differentiated solutions tailored to specific market requirements. The installation of a new gravity flow production system further enhances the quality of the end product, leading to improved wettability and solubility.

The company plans to showcase its enhanced dairy production capabilities at the upcoming Gulfood Manufacturing event in Dubai, engaging regional customers and highlighting its upcoming dairy processing plant in New Zealand. Shashi Sharma, Regional Sales Manager for Africa, Dairy, at OFI, emphasized the company’s customer-centric approach, providing customized solutions across various African markets.

Zakariae Bensouda, Regional Sales Manager for the Middle East, Dairy, at OFI, highlighted the strategic positioning of the new facilities to serve Middle East-based customers, emphasizing the versatility of products like Lactorich Prime, a premium, clean-label milk powder catering to various applications in the region.

In line with its commitment to sustainability, the plant operates with solar power, practices rainwater harvesting, and maintains strong energy and water consumption practices, resulting in minimal raw material wastage.

Godwin Okafor
