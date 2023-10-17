Menu
Police Arrest Banker in Oyo after fleeing with N1.97m

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 17, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Police Command in Ogun State has arrested a credit officer of a microfinance bank, Esther Hamidu, after allegedly fleeing with customers’ contributions totalling N1.97m.

Hamidu absconded with the daily contribution of the bank’s customers which spanned between March and December 2023.

A branch manager of the bank in Abeokuta, who discovered that the contribution had not been remitted, reported the matter to the police.

A source in the state police command who did not want to be mentioned told the publication that the suspect had been apprehended.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, said the suspect was arrested in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, on Friday, Oct. 13.

“Yes, she has been arrested. She has been transferred from Ibadan, where she was arrested, to Ogun State. She has confessed to the crime. She could not explain what she did with the money,” Odutola said.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

