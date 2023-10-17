Menu
Nasarawa Governor Challenges Tribunal’s Ruling Nullifying His Election

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

Abdullahi Sule, the Governor of Nasarawa State, has taken steps to contest the verdict of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal that invalidated his victory in the March 18, 2023 gubernatorial election in the state. The appeal was filed on Monday at the Makurdi Division of the Court of Appeal.

While the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had initially declared Governor Sule as the winner, the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), David Ombugadu, contested the result, alleging irregularities. Consequently, the tribunal, led by Justice Ezekiel Ajayi, declared Ombugadu as the rightful winner of the election in a split decision.

Governor Sule, however, maintained that the petition lacked merit and should have been dismissed. In response, he presented 27 grounds to challenge the tribunal’s ruling. The notice of appeal, dated October 15, 2023, was filed at the Makurdi Division of the Court of Appeal.

Sule has requested the appellate court to overturn the lower court’s decision and uphold his victory as previously declared by INEC. The appeal includes David Ombugadu, PDP, INEC, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the first, second, third, and fourth respondents, respectively.

Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

