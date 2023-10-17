Menu
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira Falls to N778/$1 at Investors and Exporters Window

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 17, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira depreciated against the US Dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E)  windows of the foreign exchange window on Monday, October 16.

At the spot market on Monday, the domestic currency fell by 1.82 per cent or N13.94 against the greenback to close at N778.80/$1 compared with last Friday’s value of N764.86/$1.

The supply of forex into the system remained low at $43.09 million, 18.7 per cent lower than the preceding session’s $53.02 million.

But in the parallel market window, the Naira appreciated against the US Dollar on Monday by N3 to quote at N1,040/$1, in contrast to last Friday’s value of N1,043/$1. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

