Mohbad’s wife has been interrogated 3 times – Iyabo Ojo gives update on Mohbad’s case

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 17, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Actress, Iyabo Ojo, has disclosed that Omowunmi Aloba, the wife of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad, has been interrogated by the Police three times.

Recall that Mohbad died on 12 September 2023 in controversial circumstances.

As part of investigations into Mohbad’s death, the Lagos State Police Command has arrested several suspects, including the auxiliary nurse that treated him before his death, Feyisoya Ogedengbe, Sam Larry, Naira Marley, and Primeboy.

Iyabo Ojo, in an Instagram post on Tuesday, Oct. 17, revealed that Mohbad’s wife has been interrogated three times.

She wrote: “Mohbad’s wife has been interrogated three times to the best of my knowledge, 2 out of the 3 times was the day you all saw Mohbad’s dad televised by the police in which they addressed the public on Mohbad’s case.

“Later that same day Mohbad’s dad, mum and wife was sent to Panti for interrogation and to write their statement, another day Mohbad’s wife was interrogated was the 21st of September, which is reason why Tonto Dike and Senator Ishaku Abbo met her absences.”

She added that Mohbad’s case has been transferred to the Directorate of Public Prosecution, Ministry of Justice, while the police is still working on the toxicology results.

Also, speaking about the CCTV mounted at Mohbad’s residence, she stated that the camera was at no time connected for usage.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

