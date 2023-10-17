‘I’ve been battling sickness’ – Tiwa Savage postpones all performances

October 17, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular musician, Tiwa Savage has postponed all performances including her first ever headline arena show in London.

The ‘Somebody’s Son’ crooner said she has been battling a virus for the past few weeks and was instructed to be “on strict vocal rest for the next few months”.

She disclosed this in a statement released via her social media pages recently.

The statement read:

“To my dear Savage Soldiers, I’ve been fighting off a virus for the past few weeks and was today firmly instructed to be on strict vocal rest for the next few months.

“I will unfortunately have to postpone all performances including my first-ever headline arena show in London.

“I’m heartbroken and devastated but I have to do this to save what’s left of my voice.

“I’m so sorry. I love you all and promise to be back performing once I’m fully healed.”(www.naija247news.com).