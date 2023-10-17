Menu
Political parties

Imo Gubernatorial Election: Labour Party Raises Concerns over Identity Theft

By: Iyanuoluwa Lawal

Date:

The Labour Party (LP) has sounded a warning to its members, cautioning them about an alleged plan for identity theft orchestrated by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC), and other parties participating in the November 11 gubernatorial election in Imo State.

The party also reaffirmed that Senator Athan Achonu remains the official governorship candidate for the state election.

During a press conference at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, Dr. Tanko Yunisa, the chief spokesperson of the party’s presidential campaign, highlighted that certain individuals are claiming to be the national coordinators of the Labour Party within the state, attempting to mislead party members.

“We are mindful of attempts by some politicians to encroach upon the ‘Obidient Family’ and engage in identity theft. The PDP and APC, in particular, are implicated in this matter,” stated Yunusa.

He further detailed the events at the party’s governorship campaign flag-off in Owerri, Imo State’s capital, where the leadership, under Peter Obi, presented Senator Achonu to the state electorate. According to Yunusa, Achonu’s candidacy has received approval from the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party, INEC, and the courts, including the Supreme Court.

Yunusa also shed light on alleged attempts by the state government to deploy significant resources and make enticing promises of fake jobs to lure party members away. Emphasizing the intelligence and resilience of Imo youths, he underscored their dedication to securing a better future and ensuring that the state’s resources are utilized for genuine development, rather than the personal gain of a few individuals.

He concluded by reiterating the possibility of a renewed Imo State, one that prioritizes peace, security, and youth empowerment, free from the influence of deceptive political tactics.

Iyanuoluwa Lawal
Iyanuoluwa Lawal

