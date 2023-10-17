Menu
Nigeria

ICPC launches N3.8 bn projects’ tracking in Sokoto

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 17, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has initiated the tracking of 72 executive and constituency projects valued at over N3.8 billion in Sokoto State.

According to NAN, the investigative effort falls under Phase 6 of the ‘ICPC Constituency and Executive Projects Tracking (CEPT)’ programme, which is currently underway in several states across the country.

Mr Sa’idu Yahaya, the Team Leader, on Monday announced that it would be inspecting projects across various sectors, including health, education, water supply, empowerment and electrification.

“These projects were awarded at an approximate cost of N3.8 billion and are expected to be fully executed.

“Our group, consisting of members from the ICPC, the Nigeria Institute of Quantity Surveyors, Civil Society Organizations, and the Media, will commence the exercise.

“This is in order to monitor and assess projects’ performance, the value of work done, contractor identification, payment details, and project status,” he said.

Yahaya added that part of the team’s goal was to determine the value and impact of these projects on the communities they serve.

The team had visited the newly constructed and equipped Faculty of Engineering at the Sokoto State University.

Other projects include a newly constructed block of classrooms and furnishings at Tafida Aminu Primary School and the installation of 38 solar street lights in the Mabera area of Sokoto South local Government.

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

